School pool car owners seek permission from Transport department to use vehicles for commercial purposes

KOLKATA: The Pool Car Owners’ Association have approached the state Transport department requesting for the commercial use of vehicles apart from the pool car services. The department is considering their request.



“We have been approached by the pool car owners stating that at times their vehicles are lying idle in cases of holidays. They have requested the department to allow them to use the vehicle for commercial purposes. The department is considering. However, there should be no issue provided they continue using vehicles as pool cars for school students as well,” a senior Transport department official said.

If the department approves of the request made by the association, their application will be forwarded to the State Transport Authority, which has the power to sanction an all-bengal permit to vehicle owners. There are at least 3,000 to 3,500 legal pool car services running in districts including Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, and a part of Hooghly- Dankuni.

The association Secretary Sudip Dutta said that the pool car owners are planning on getting new cars for the purpose of pick-up and drop for school kids. They are planning on replacing the old vehicles with the new ones. However, getting new vehicles will cost around 16 to 22 lakhs, according to the secretary. “Only carrying school children will not be financially viable if this step is to take place. Thus we have approached the department,”

he added.