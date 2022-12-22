Santragachi Bridge may open on Dec 23

KOLKATA: Santragachi Bridge that remained closed for traffic from November 19 onwards, may be thrown open on December 23.



State government had earlier announced that the busy bridge will be reopened before Christmas. The Chief Minister had also instructed to ensure that the bridge is opened for traffic before Christmas. The PWD has carried out works on a war footing after CM's instruction. Initially it was decided that the bridge may remain closed till December 31. According to the sources in the government it may be thrown open on December 23.

No goods vehicles were allowed to avail the Santragachi Railway Over Bridge starting as the repair work was going on. The repairing of the Santragachi bridge was undertaken by the National Highway Wing of the PWD. From 6 am to 10 pm, all goods vehicles were restricted to plying along the Vidyasagar Setu, Kidderpore road, Taratala Road, Coal Berth Road, as well as all feeder roads connecting to these major roads and the western part of Kolkata, including Kolkata Dock and Port system. From 10 pm to 6 am, NH-16-bound goods vehicles with a height less than 4.5 meters take Vidyasagar Setu to avail Andul Road.

Durgapur Expressway or Burdwan or Delhi road-bound goods vehicles are diverted towards Nivedita Setu via Lock Gate Flyover.

Kolkata Police had specified that an A4 size retro-reflective sticker on the left front windscreen of goods vehicles with the mention of destination should be displayed for easy visibility and segregation by the traffic police at night.