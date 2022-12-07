Santragachi Bridge: Labourer electrocuted, discharged from hosp

KOLKATA: A contractual labourer of PWD department somehow got electrocuted on Tuesday while repair work of the Santragachi Bridge was going on.



He was immediately rushed to Howrah District Hospital with burn injuries on both his hands. After necessary treatment, Das was discharged.

According to sources, Niranjan Das, the contractual labourer of the Public Works Department (PWD) Electrical department was working with electrical connections of the bridge when accidentally a wire fell on the overhead electric wire of the railway track under the Santragachi Bridge.

As the other end of the cable was held by Das, he got electrocuted as soon as the cable touched the railway electric wire.

According to the sources, due to the incident, the work on Santragachi Bridge was stopped for a while.