Salt Lake cheating case: Police freeze Rs 25 crore from two bank accounts, one ARRESTED

KOLKATA: Bidhannagar Police froze about Rs 25 crore from two bank accounts of a couple of Bengaluru and arrested a woman in connection with a cheating case that was registered in June, 2022. The accused woman identified as Shweta Sonali of Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru was produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM Court on Sunday and was remanded to police custody for five days. The complainant identified as Somnath Basak of AE Block in Salt Lake alleged that he was duped of more than Rs two crore by unknown fraudsters on the pretext of gaining about Rs 25 crore through multiple investments. He was directed to invest the money through a website of a company styled as ‘Lextrade’. Basak was induced by Sonali whom he met on social media. Initially, Basak was getting returns through a small amount of investment. After he invested about Rs 2 crore, he was informed that he is about to receive Rs 25 crore but was told to provide 40 per cent of the amount. After getting money, Basak was not contacted.