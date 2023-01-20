Salt Lake: 21 held, over Rs 50L seized from call centre in Sector V

Kolkata: Bidhnnagar Police arrested 21 people from Sector V in Salt Lake late on Thursday night for duping UK citizens by promising to provide technical support and increase the speed of the internet connection.



Several computers, smartphones, one laptop and Rs 5.80 lakh was also seized from the office.

The accused persons used to promise technical support for computers and laptops online.

After getting access to these computers or laptops through remote access software, the fraudsters used to demand money to release the system from their clutches.

On Friday night cops of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station conducted a raid at a call centre styled as “Renaissance Info Web Pvt. Ltd. running illegally at the Globsyn Crystal Tower, in Nabadiganta Industrial Township commonly called Sector V.

During the raid, police found they were making international calls using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and duped the people by taking control of their computers by promising to increase Internet speed and provide technical support.

Police picked up 21 persons, including the joint owners of the call centre identified as Parag Kundu of Hatiara and Sanjay Chandra Das of Topsia.

Later a case was registered against the accused persons and they were arrested.