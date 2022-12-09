Saket Gokhale arrested again, Guj Police harassing him: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) National spokesperson Saket Gokhale, who was granted bail by an Ahmedabad magistrate court on Thursday, has been "arrested again" said TMC leader Derek O'Brien.

Claiming that he was arrested at 8:45pm from Ahmedabad, O'Brien in a social media post said that Gokhale was being harassed by the Gujarat Police.

"@SaketGokhale @AITCofficial being harassed by Gujarat Police even after getting bail. ARRESTED AGAIN 8.45pm Dec 8. While he was leaving Cyber PS in Ahmedabad, Police team without notice/warrant are arresting him and taking him to unknown destination. CONDEMNABLE," O'Brien wrote.

The TMC spokesperson was earlier held over an alleged "fake tweet" case against PM Modi on December 6, which drew flak from Trinamool. Party supremo Mamata Banerjee had called the move 'vindictive' and said that Gokhale had 'made no mistake'.

Arguing for Gokhale's bail, lawyer and former Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon stated that Gokhale was ready to delete his tweet as it has come to light that the news was false and will also cooperate with the investigation as may be deemed fit.

Memon also added that there was no malafide intention behind the tweet and was 'constructive criticism by a citizen of India' and had only retweeted an existing tweet.

"Assuming an exaggerated version has come in the tweet, it is only (with an intention of) constructive criticism by a citizen… It is public money and every citizen has a right to ask… What I have done, I picked up a tweet that was already there," submitted Memon.

In another tweet O'Brien stated that a delegation of TMC MPs were on their way to Gujarat. "Delegation of @AITC MPs Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on way to Gujarat. No one yet arrested for #MorbiBridgeCollapse but spokesperson @SaketGokhale being implicated in multiple false cases. Anxious. Angry. Also, this young man has a serious cardiac condition. Dangerous," O'Brien posted.