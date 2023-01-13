Sagar Island: Post CM’s nudge, Centre seeks proposal on measures needed to curb erosion

KOLKATA: With Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee having written to the Centre several times for measures to arrest erosion in Ganga which has an adverse affect on Bengal, Shantanu Thakur, Union Minister of State, ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, on Thursday, said that the state government can identify the measures and send a proposal to the central government.



Recently it reportedly came to light that the beach within 500 metres of the Kapil Muni Temple at Sagar Island, where the Gangasagar Mela takes place, is facing rapid erosion. The state government has recently taken temporary measures to arrest it.

The measures were taken in the wake of the Mela. Three roads near the temple are vulnerable. The head priest of Kapil Muni temple, Mahant Sanjay Das has expressed anguish over the matter since he said that water is gradually approaching the Ashram and the Centre’s cooperation is vital to stop this.

Commenting on what measures the Centre is planning, Shantanu Thakur, said: “The dredging of Ganga is vital. The issue of siltation in the Ganga is severe compared to South West rivers. Our aim is to dredge. It is a continuous process. With an increase in container vessel traffic, the dredging will also increase to achieve the depth in the river.” He added that under the Earth Ganga initiative, the Central government is taking measures to arrest erosion in Ganga. Commenting on why the Centre is not responding to Bengal’s request, he said: “We respect the federal structure. Hence the Centre by itself cannot intervene without the state extending their cooperation. I would suggest that the West Bengal government send the Centre a proposal and identify the measures which can be taken to stop erosion.”