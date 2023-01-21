Sabala Mela commences, to continue till January 30

KOLKATA: Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance department (Independent Charge) inaugurated the Sabala Mela 2023 on Saturday in New Town Mela ground.



This year, for the first time, a dedicated Karigari Haat has been set up for the women from the Lodha-Sabar community so that they can also display their works and culture.

While addressing the gathering, Bhattacharya said that though a group of people are criticising the state government for conducting the fairs, it is being done to create a market for the members of the Self Help Groups (SHG) in order to make them self-dependent.

“Women are the creators. Without women everything is incomplete. Women are everywhere. I salute my mothers and sisters of Bengal who have set up an example,” said Bhattacharya.

There are 260 stalls and two Karigari Hats in the fair along with 20 food stalls. Birbaha Hansda, Minister of State (MoS) for Self Help Group and Self Employment department (Independent charge) informed that there is a stall, for tribal food items.

State Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who was also present during the inaugural programme said that to make the products more attractive innovative ideas needed. He said: “In the competitive situation, everyone must think something innovative which will help them to sell more products.”

The fair will be open for people till January 30 between 1 pm and 9 pm. Sabala Mela provides marketing exposure to the products of SHG members and micro entrepreneurs linked with Swami Vivekananda Swanirbhar Karmasansthan Prakalpa (SVSKP) of the state, which help them to become self-reliant.