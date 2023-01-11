Sabala Mela begins in Balurghat with 40 stalls

BALURGHAT: Sabala Mela kicked off here at Balurghat High School ground on Tuesday afternoon in association with South Dinajpur district administration. The fair will continue till January 16.



Consumer Affairs minister Biplab Mitra inaugurated the fair at Balurghat High School ground.

Mitra was accompanied by District Magistrate Bijin Krishna, Additional District Magistrate Abdul Kalam Azad, Sabhadhipati of Zilla Parishad Lipika Roy and many high-ranked administrative officials.

Inaugurating the fair by lighting lamps, Mitra said: “We have already launched an official website through which the purchasers can buy the products through an online operating system from home.”

According to him, in a bid to make underprivileged women self-dependent, the state government has launched the project in order to trend them in making different products like sari in various designs, readymade garments, fashionable accessories, jute products, bamboo-cane products, soft-toy making process along with the preparation of processing jam, jelly, sauces etc.

A total number of 40 stalls have been set up in the fairground. Popular state-run projects including Anandadhara, Sabujsathi, Karmatirtha, Swasthyasathi and Yubashree have been projected in different stalls. Kushmandi block’s renowned handmade crafts have been showcased in the stall too.Reputed artists from outside and along with the local ones will present cultural events in the evening till the closing of the fair.