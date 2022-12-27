Saayoni to address TMC workers in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Saayoni Ghosh, the youth leader of Trinamool Congress, will address a workers' convention at Patiram High School ground, located in the outskirts of Balurghat on December 29. The actor-turned-politician will address the party workers at 1 pm.



President of Balurghat town Youth TMC Mahesh Parikh said Ghosh will attend a tea-chat with the cultural people of Balurghat on the same day at 8 am.

After completing the tea-chat, Ghosh will go to Patiram for the workers' convention. It's expected that thousands of party workers and supporters covering all eight blocks including Balurghat, Kumarganj, Kushmandi, Tapan, Banshihari, Harirampur, Hili and Gangarampur will attend the programme.

According to the frontal party leaders of the district, Ghosh will deliver the message of party high command.

The party has strong support base in the district since Trinamool came to power in 2011 by uprooting the mighty Left Front in the assembly election.

According to the senior party leaders TMC has started strengthening its ground from booth level. Notably the district TMC leadership has asked the leaders and workers to initiate measures regarding the matter.