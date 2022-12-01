Saayoni Ghosh retained as prez of TMC State Youth Committee

KOLKATA: Actor-turned-politician Saayoni Ghosh has been retained as the president of West Bengal Trinamool Congress State Youth Committee. Trinamool Congress (TMC) published a list of 47 state youth committee members.

The list was sent to TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, who had cleared the list.

Soham Chakrborty, Subhankar Singha and Sushanta Mahato have been appointed as the vice-presidents. Alok Majhi and Nirmalya Chakraborty had been appointed as the general secretary among others.

Aniruddha Saha and Gopen Sarkar among others have been appointed as the secretaries. Anarul Islam, and Laaraib Momim have been appointed as the executive member of the committee.

Political experts said appointment of the new committee before the ensuing Panchayat election is significant as it will add to the organisational strength of the party. Mamata Banerjee has said over and again that TMC members will work hand-in-hand with the members of the frontal organisations as well as with the old timers to serve the people in a better way. Saayoni Ghosh said her committee will work to translate the thoughts of party's chairperson into action.