Rural infra development: Bengal to release over Rs 714 crore to 13 depts

kolkata: In order to facilitate speedy execution and implementation of rural infrastructure development in Bengal, the state Finance department is all set to release Rs 714.50 crore. The funds will be disbursed to 13 executing departments.



The highest allocation of Rs 300 crores will be for the Panchayats and Rural Development department followed by the Public Works Department which is receiving Rs 100 crores. The Women and Child Development and Social Welfare has been allocated Rs 60 crore while Irrigation and Waterways department will get Rs 55 crore. The Animal Resources Development department is getting Rs40 crores and the Health and Family Welfare department will get Rs 36.50 crore.

A notification undersigned by Additional Chief Secretary Finance department Manoj Pant stated that the funds are being released to facilitate smooth functioning of RIDF (Rural Infrastructure Development Fund ) projects.

The other departments for which funds are going to be disbursed are Agriculture, Co Operation, Food and Supplies, Fisheries, Water Resources Investigation and Development, North Bengal Development and MSME department.

In the month of May, the state Finance department had released Rs 534.46 crores for 22 departments.

The highest allocation of Rs 137.50 was for the Public Works Department.