Rs 8 cr sanctioned to set up ayurvedic and homeopathic dispensaries

KOLKATA: State Health department has sanctioned a fund of Rs 8 crore for setting up homeopathic and ayurvedic dispensaries in 22 districts of Bengal. Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in the districts will supervise the project.



Hooghly will get the highest number of dispensaries. Around 23 such units will come up in Hooghly while Malda will get 20 units and Murshidabad 18. State government has prepared elaborate plans to strengthen health infrastructure in the rural areas. Incidentally, the State health department has sanctioned funds of Rs 82,72,000 at the end of November which will be diverted to 22 districts for setting up Ayush telemedicine services.

State government has already released the amount in favour of the chief medical officer of health (CMoHs) in the districts. An order has been issued by the health department to all the districts attaching the standard operating procedure (SoP) and also guidelines as to how to move forward with the project.

Health department has already taken up an elaborate project to set up more than 15,000 health and wellness centers which are coming up across the state where telemedicine services will be made available in phased manner so that the initial management of various patients can be done through this platform without having to shift the patients to the city hospitals.