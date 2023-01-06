Rs 22L granted to augment Covid infra at CTVS dept of SSKM Hosp

KOLKATA: In the wake of a threat of a new Omicron variant, the state Health department has decided to augment infrastructure at the CTVS department of the SSKM so that Covid positive pediatric patients with cardiac issues can be given surgical interventions.



The department will set up a neonatal ventilator at the CTVS along with an anesthetic work station. One cardiac monitor with defibrillator and a mobile digital radiograph will also be installed at the department. The Health department has already given a sanction of Rs 22 lakh for the infrastructure augmentation. Steps have been taken keeping in mind the fresh Covid threat.

The state government has expedited the overall infrastructure building exercise in various district hospitals to combat any unforeseen situation. The Health department has decided to construct permanent Covid units at different health facilities for the better management of Covid if there is any further surge. More than Rs 307 crore has already been sanctioned by the Health department. Around 16 Covid wards are coming up at different state-run health establishments having a capacity of 100 beds each. Around four Covid wards are coming up with a capacity of 50 beds. There are more than 113 Covid wards under construction having 20 beds.

State Health department took the initiative to set up permanent Covid units in November apprehending that there may be another surge. The department has been releasing funds from time to time on the basis of the development in works.The department has released Rs 2.52 crore for the construction of 4 Covid wards having a capacity of 20 beds each at Diamond Harbour Health District. More than Rs 3 crore has been allotted for setting up 5 Covid wards in South Dinajpur. More than Rs 13 crore has been allotted for Bankura where a 100 bedded Covid ward, around 7 wards with 20 beds each are coming up.