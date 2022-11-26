Rlys open addl ticket counters for India-B'desh train passengers

Kolkata: The Railways have opened two additional ticket counters for India-Bangladesh international train passengers at Kolkata station here as demand has increased significantly since the pandemic took a downturn, an official said on Friday. Passengers travelling between the two neighbouring countries by Maitree Express, Bandhan Express and Mitali Express can avail of these counters, which are in addition to two existing counters at Kolkata station, an Eastern Railway official said. The four ticket counters, meant only for India-Bangladesh international train passengers, will help cope with increased demand and are open on all weekdays from 10 am to 4 pm, he said.

