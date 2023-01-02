Rly gives highest-ever outlay of Rs 10, 262 cr for 2022-23 fiscal in Bengal

KOLKATA: Railway provided the highest-ever outlay of Rs 10, 262 crore for the financial year 2022-2023 in Bengal.



To complete the railway infrastructure projects in the state, an average budgetary outlay of Rs 5,081 crore per year was provided during the period of 2014-2022.

According to the Railways, the Budget is 15 per cent more than the allocation provided in 2009-2014.

Eastern Railway stated that in the past eight years, three new line projects, three gauge conversions and twenty-eight double line projects have been commissioned by the end of 2022. This has led to addition of 875 kilometre track to existing infrastructure of the state railway network.

According to Eastern Railway, electrification is in sharp progress in the state for setting up a green Railway.

A total of 2080 kilometres of track during 2014-2022, recording a growth of electrification in the state by 83 per cent.

A total of 2, 858 km network of Eastern Railway is now completely electrified, thereby moving a big stride towards the Zero Carbon Emission target by 2030.

To ease the traffic movement, on an average five Road Over Bridges were constructed yearly during 2014-2022 which resulted in the ROBs increasing to 137 in 2022 as compared to 97 in 2014.

The number of roads under bridges in the state has also increased substantially to 210 (up to 2022) compared to only 70 (up to 2014).

Chittaranjan Locomotive Works in West Bengal reached a new high by producing 486 locomotives in 2021-22.

Thus, CLW became the largest electric loco producer in the world.