Revamped Silpa Sathi portal set to be launched in 2023

Kolkata: The completely revamped Silpa Sathi portal, the online single-window platform to extend all necessary support to entrepreneurs will be launched by the state government at the beginning of 2023.



About 61 services associated with 11 government departments have all been integrated under this portal and there will be no offline facilities for these facilities once the portal gets functional.

The services of the various departments that have come under this single-window system include Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Industry & Commerce, Land and Land Reforms, Labour, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, Fire and Emergency Services, Environment, Information Technology etc.

The state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department has already notified that trade license, auto-renewal of trade license and water connection will be available through the Silpa Sathi portal.

"We have a clear mandate for the single-window system. Nobody can be referred to any other place. Once an issue has been raised, it becomes the issue of the Silpa Sathi team and not of the individual. The Silpa Sathi team will contact all concerned and address the same," a senior official of Nabanna said.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi recently held a meeting to take stock of the readiness of the Silpa Sathi portal and there it was decided that the completely overhauled portal will be unveiled by the beginning of next year.

The online single-window portal will serve as a digital gateway for providing the necessary services under the applicable Acts, Rules, Policies and Schemes made there from a single point in a time-bound manner.

West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC), the nodal agency under the state Industry and Commerce department responsible for the conceptualisation, development, growth and facilitation of industry, investment and infrastructure in the state has developed the portal.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made it clear that industry and employment are the major focus of the government. The Bengal Global Business Summit is scheduled in February, 2023. The

revamped Silpa Sathi portal ahead of the summit assumes special significance," a senior official of the Industry department said.