'Report on unauthorised autos plying in state may be submitted by Feb end'

KOLKATA: The 11-member team headed by the director of transport directorate for the identification of unauthorised autos running in Bengal may submit a report by the end of February.



The team for the identification and one-time regularisation of the unauthorised auto rickshaws plying after March 31, 2019, was formulated on December 26, 2022. The state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty in an official function on January 22, announced the launch of the survey conducted by the state Transport department to know the exact number of illegal autos running in the state, particularly in Kolkata.

“It’s a herculean task. However, we are aiming to complete the survey by February end,” a senior Transport official said. They explained that the survey will determine the number of autos which have permits and which do not have permits, including the autos that are running in routes for which they have not been permitted.

Thereafter, it will be determined if a specific route needs more autos. In that case, the auto drivers can apply for permits on the particular route and enhancement will be done accordingly. The department is focused not only to detect illegal autos but also identify polluting vehicles and take strict action against them.

But according to the officials, the focus right now is on illegal autos across the state. It has been reported that all District Magistrates (DM) and Regional Transport Office (RTO) have been directed to find out the details of all illegal auto.

According to the transport department, a large number of unauthorised autos have been plying on the routes under the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) without proper insurance certificates and registration certificates, tax receipts, permit and pollution under control certificates.