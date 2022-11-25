Religious tourism boost: State to build road at a cost of about Rs 3K cr

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the state government is constructing a road through the popular religious tourism destination Joyrambati–Kamarpukur in Hooghly district to connect the North Bengal region.



"The road will pass through Daspur, Mechogram and then covering Joyrambati–Kamarpukur will stretch through Natungram (dolls village in Burdwan) and parts of Birbhum district to connect with the North Bengal region. Rs 3000 crore has been earmarked for the project," Banerjee said in reply to a query on the development of tourism in the state Assembly.

Elaborating on other major tourism projects in Hooghly, the Chief Minister said that Sabujdwip has been developed as an international standard tourist destination, a light hub at Chandannagore, a building has been made for the stationing of the famous rath at Mahesh in Serampore and Furfura Sharif Dargah has also been developed.

In connection with a query on road development in the north Bengal region, Banerjee said that there has been a dispute regarding sharing of water of the Atreyee river in Balurghat in South Dinajpur between India and Bangladesh.

"I have sought the intervention of the Government of India and have urged it to take up the matter with its counterpart in Bangladesh," she added.

Banerjee reiterated that the Ayodha Pahar in Purulia district has emerged as an extremely popular tourist destination with the erection of six new roads, and several hotels and resorts have also come up in recent times. "The youth hostel there should be developed along with homestay tourism which is an asset as it has been generating huge employment," Banerjee said, adding that 1,965 homestays have already been made in different parts of Bengal.