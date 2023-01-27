Relief for locals: CM to virtually lay foundation stone of flood centre in Malda on January 31

MALDA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will virtually lay foundation stone for a flood shelter in ward 8 during her visit to Malda on January 31.



The flood shelter is aimed at extending relief to the residents of English Bazar Municipality living in areas adjacent to the banks of the Mahananda river.

The proposed three storied building will accommodate over a hundred families at times of inundation owing to spate or flooding of the river in the Monsoons.

The news of a flood shelter has come as a good tiding for the families that have to face the fury of nature nearly

every year.

Almost every year a wide area under the Municipality, specially wards 8,9,12 and 16 gets inundated owing to spate in the Mahananda river during Monsoon season.

The affected families are usually accommodated temporarily in a school or official building and provided relief material.

The distressed face great difficulties in search of such temporary flood shelters.

The permanent dedicated construction for these people to be accommodated during crisis, will emerge as a boon, believe local residents. In times of crisis, the local residents will have a designated shelter.

Shyamali Mahaldar, a local resident, said: “This will be a great relief for us as we face difficulties during the floods.”

Nearly one bigha of land has been earmarked for the project between the Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananada Vidyamandir and the DSA ground adjacent to the embankment on the Mahananda.

A sum of rupees sixty lakh has been initially allotted for the construction, which is to be completed before the advent of the Monsoons by June 2023. Later, the fund may be increased as per requirement.

Chairman of English Bazar Municipality, Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, said: “We are sympathetic to the plight of the people and so is our Chief Minister. She is prompt in responding to the needs of the residents.

Work will commence as soon as she lays the foundation stone.”