Recruitment irregularity: HC summons Bhatpara civic body official

KOLKATA: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Wednesday summoned Bhatpara municipality vice-chairman Debojyoti Ghosh on Friday at 1 pm regarding the allegation that he is working as a primary teacher despite passing eighth grade.



A case was filed against Ghosh at the Calcutta High Court alleging that despite having passed class eight, he was working as a primary school teacher as well. Justice Gangopadhyay, who has been hearing the primary education teacher recruitment scam related cases, ordered Ghosh to be present on Friday.

Ghosh was also reportedly present at the primary education board's appeal committee. However, he is currently not a part of the committee. The court has also ordered the Barrackpore Police Commissioner to inform the concerned police station according to the address of Ghosh's house.

A more serious allegation placed against him was that despite being paid as a primary school teacher, he also received a separate monthly salary as the vice-chairman of the municipality.

At the same time, Justice Gangopadhyay warned that if Ghosh avoids appearance then the court will take further action.

Earlier Ghosh was reportedly interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on his alleged involvement in the recruitment corruption case.