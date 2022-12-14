Record tax collection: KMC amusement dept earns over Rs 4 cr in about 8 months

KOLKATA: The amusement department of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has earned a record amount of tax collection from April up to December 13, this year.



According to a senior KMC official, the amusement department earned Rs 4.32 crore during this period which is a record in the recent past. The officials believe that the figure may cross Rs 5 crore marks within the end of this financial year.

In 2018-19, the KMC received a collection of around Rs 3.93 crore as amusement tax while in 2019-20, it earned Rs 3.47 crore.

The collection of taxes significantly dipped in 2020-21 because of Covid as the figure was registered at only Rs 1.70 crore. The amount of tax collection again went up to Rs 2.60 crore in 2021-22.

According to sources, there are around 34 sanctioned staff strength in the department out of which 14 posts are vacant.

There are two inspectors who carry out drives in

various halls, restaurants

and other amusement centers in the city along with other staff.

The amusement department staff of the KMC conducts drives in various places under the 144 wards of the KMC and finds out if various halls, restaurants, parks are paying the right tax to the civic body.

Meanwhile, it may be mentioned here that KMC increased its assessment collection as well as its revenue earned through certificate of enlistment in the financial year 2021-22. The civic

body earned Rs 884 crore through assessment and Rs 58 crore by issuance and renewal of trade licenses. In the

2019-20 fiscal, KMC had earned Rs 858 crore through assessment which went up to Rs 1180 crore in the 2020-21 financial year.