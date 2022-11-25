Real time passenger info system installed at all bus stops

KOLKATA: To facilitate passengers, Real Time Passenger Information System (PIS) has been introduced at all bus stands in New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) area.



There are about 29 bus stands in New Town. Firhad Hakim, state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister and Debshis Sen, Chairman of NKDA, were present at the function, which was held recently for the launching of the systems.

It is for the first time that such systems have been introduced in Bengal.

Electronic display boards have been installed at the bus stops in New Town.

These systems will help the passengers learn about the exact time of the arrival of the buses. Commuters in

New Town said that these systems would be of immense help to them.