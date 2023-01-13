Rare feat: Docs save life of patient with stomach cancer

KOLKATA: Barasat District Hospital that has been upgraded to a medical college once again performed a critical surgery on a 77-year-old woman, a cancer patient thereby giving a fresh lease of life to her.



The newly-set up medical college will provide chemotherapy to the patient. The woman, Chayarani Dey, has been suffering from stomach cancer. The family broke down when they came to know that Dey had been affected with stomach cancer as they could not afford costly treatment to any top private hospital. The patient was taken to the Barasat Medical College. Doctors at the hospital after a thorough examination felt the need of carrying out an operation.

A team of doctors was formed with general physician Dr Robin Mukherjee, Oncologist Dr Rajesh Sikdar that carried out the surgery that had lasted for more than four hours. Hospital Superintendent Dr Subrata Mondal assisted the team of doctors that conducted the surgery. The doctors removed a major portion of the diseased stomach from the patient. The patient’s health condition is now stated to be stable. She has been shifted to a general bed. She is showing significant signs of improvement.

Incidentally, the state Health department has already written to the district hospitals not to refer patients to the medical colleges unnecessarily.