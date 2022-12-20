Ramakrishna Mission spent about Rs 943 crore for welfare of people

kolkata: Ramakrishna Mission spent Rs 943 crore in 2021-22 for the welfare of the people.

The 113th annual general meeting of Ramakrishna Mission was held at the Belur Math on Sunday. Swami Suviranandaji, general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission tabled the accounts for the year 2021-22. Ramakrishna Mission spent Rs 451.44 crore to spread education which has benefitted 2.61 lakh students across the country. NAAC has awarded A++ to Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira while Narendrapur Residential College got A +.Niti Aayog has declared the Ramakrishna Mission-run school at Vivekanagar in Tripura as 'Cyber Smart School'.Ramakrishna Mission spent Rs 337.75 crore for the treatment of people in its hospitals across the country. RKM Math and Mission has about 216 centres across the globe.