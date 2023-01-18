Rajya Sabha Mela 2022-23 to start on January 21 in New Town

KOLKATA: The Rajya Sabala Mela 2022-23, which kicks off on January 21 at New Town Mela Ground will witness cultural performances from artistes hailing from the remotest corners of the state. The Mela will continue till January 30.



Every evening, a cultural performance is hosted during the fair and this time too, it will be no exception.

“We have made efforts to pick up talented performers from the remote areas of the state and provide them a platform here. The people visiting the fair will also get the opportunity to witness the artisans from the Self Help Groups (SHGs) making handicraft items live and accordingly purchase from them,”a senior official of West Bengal Swarojgar Corporation Ltd (WBSCL) that organises the fair said.

The WBSCL is under the aegis of the state Self Help Group and Self Employment department.Tanmoy Ghosh, Chairman of WBSCL said that handicraft items made by the SHGs have also been used for decoration of the Fair venue.

“We have also gone for wide publicity of the fair through social media so that there is maximum footfall,”Ghosh said.

One of the Karigari Haats (place where artisans will make live handicrafts) marked in the fair will be dedicated entirely to the Sabar and Lodha communities.

SHG groups hailing from these two tribal communities based in West Midnapore and Purulia district will be displaying their expertise in churning out handicrafts in this Karigari Haat. There will be 160 stalls in the fair and the space allocation has been made based on the number of SHG groups from different districts so that every group gets adequate space for the display and sale of

their products.