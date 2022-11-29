Rajabazar: SUV gutted in fire, driver manages to escape unhurt

KOLKATA: Tension spread near Rajabazar crossing on APC Road after a fire broke out in a moving car in front of the Victoria Institution on Monday afternoon.

Around 12:35 pm, an SUV bearing registration number WB02AE 8081 was moving towards Maniktala from Sealdah along the APC Road After crossing the ESI Hospital, the driver noticed smoke coming out from under the bonnet of the car.

Immediately the driver stopped the car in front of the Victoria Institution, opposite the Rajabazar tram depot.

The SUV was gutted immediately after the driver disembarked from the car.

Local people tried to douse the flames by throwing buckets of water but that did not help much. Later one fire tender was pressed into action and the flames were doused around 1:15 pm.

It is suspected that the fire had broken out due to a short circuit in the car's battery.