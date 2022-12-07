'Rail-roko' agitation by pro-Kamtapur outfits: Train services disrupted

Darjeeling: Train service was disrupted in the northern districts of Bengal and lower Assam owing to a "rail roko" called by pro-Kamtapur outfits in demand of a separate state.



The "rail roko" was called by Kamatapur People's Party United and Kamatapur Progressive Party at various stations in North Bengal region and All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilan at

Srirampur station over Alipurduar division have resulted disruption of normal train running from around 6am on Tuesday.

Demonstrators squatted on railway tracks at the Mainaguri station in Jalpaiguri, halting the Kanchenjunga Express. Freight trains also came to a halt.

In many railway stations including the Mainaguri station and Cooch Behar railway station area,

West Bengal police along with Rapid Action Force were deployed to ensure that the situation does not get out of control.

"Due to the efforts of the Railway as well as State Government authorities and police, the blockades were withdrawn at around 10:30am. Following this, trains resumed," stated Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer.

Many long distance trains, including Kamrup Express, Brahmaputra Mail, Uttarbanga Express, were diverted. The New Jalpaiguri- New Bongaigaon passenger was cancelled.

The New Bongaigaon – New Jalpaiguri passenger was short terminated at

New Cooch Behar.