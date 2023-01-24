R-Day: Security beefed up in South Dinjapur

balurghat: Ahead of Republic Day celebrations on Thursday, the entire security system of South Dinajpur has been intensified. The law enforcers were seen patrolling with sniffer-dogs covering several parts of Balurghat city on Tuesday.



A high alert has been sounded to all the sensitive areas covering Hili, Raghunathpur, Patiram, Gangarampur, Rampur, Tapan and Buniadpur. Passengers traveling in long distance buses and trains are being checked and interrogated thoroughly. A vigil is being maintained at bus depots, railway platforms and public places.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Balurghat Headquarter Somnath Jha said the step of tightening up the security was imperative so that no untoward incident can be conducted by the miscreants and the goons.

“Entire security system has been revamped before Republic Day. Strict vigil has been intensified on the several parts in and around the city of Balurghat. The police department has some sniffer-dogs for smooth conduct of searching. On Tuesday, we conducted the search operation with the help of those dogs in the sensitive areas of the district,” he said.

Jha said the department has appealed to every resident of several villages, particularly those which are close to border areas, to cooperate with police.

Senior administrative officials said mutual understanding and close cooperation among police officers, BSF men and the general public will only help the administration maintain security in the district.

According to an official source, the main programme will commence on Thursday at 9 am at Balurghat Stadium.