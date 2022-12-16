Questions are being raised on civil liberties & freedom of expression: Amitabh Bachchan

Kolkata: He is not someone known to stir controversy. But on Thursday, at the inauguration of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) at Netaji Indoor Stadium, mega star Amitabh Bachchan mentioned how "even now questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom" by Indian cinema.



Speaking at length on pre-independence films against oppressors, communalism, and British censorship, the superstar said: "The 1952 Cinematograph Act set out the structure of censorship as it stands today upheld by the Film Certification Board. Even now, and I'm sure my colleagues on stage would agree, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression."

Calling Kolkata his 'bari' (home), Big B in chaste Bengali said he will forever remain the 'Jamaibabu' (son-in-law) of the state. The legendary actor, who was back on the stage of KIFF after 2018, also spoke about the doyens of Bengali cinema – Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, and Ritwik Ghatak and how their films have portrayed social and political issues.

Pointing out Ray's films, Big B said: "Ganatshatru in 1990 can be taken as an indication of how Ray may have reacted to current times."

Thanking Kolkata for giving him his first job and also his better half, Jaya Bachchan, her first film with Ray, he said: "I salute you for your artistic temperament that embraces the essence of plurality and equality. This is what makes Bengal so special."

On the progress of cinema, he said: "Film industries all over the world have always propagated courage and faced challenges head-on. Man has always been a social animal and the need to belong to a community and participate in a group activity is a primal human need."

He also spoke about film censorship during British Rule, and said how 'The Drum' made in 1938 showed "all Indians as untrustworthy and scheming against their British masters".

Speaking about mythological films, art house cinema to the advent of the angry young man in the 70s and 80s, the Uunchai actor said the content of films, production, and star system have changed over the years. "Since early times, there has been a shift in content, the topics have changed. From mythical films to art house to furious young men to the current style of history couched in fictionalised jingoism and moral policing, the spectrum has kept audiences engaged on politics and social concerns through single screens and OTTs," he added. During his speech, he also mentioned to "demolish the differences" that divide society. "Let us find new summits to conquer. Let us bring down the barriers that have blinded our views of the horizon. Let us craft a singularity out of the many truths that come our way. Let us build a landmark for today and let us make a new history for tomorrow. Let us demolish the differences that divide us. Let us build a monolith with our diversity," he said.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan touched the feet of Big B and Jaya Bachchan. For those unaware, Big B, Jaya, SRK, and Rani Mukerji also worked together in Karan Johar's blockbuster 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2001), which has completed 21 years recently. Big B will be seen in Project K with Baahubali actor Prabhas and Deepika Padukone soon.