Qualified Candidates Who Crossed Age Bar Between May 12, 2017 & Dec 2022 To Be Considered For Hiring'

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) declared that Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2017 qualified candidates, who



have crossed the age bar between May 12, 2017 to December

27 this year, will be considered in the 2022 recruitment process.

In compliance with the final order dated December 22, all intending eligible TET-2017 qualified candidates who have crossed the age bar were allowed to participate in 2022 recruitment process. They will be interviewed separately after their online registration. The first phase of the interview and aptitude test for the primary teacher recruitment had taken place on Tuesday. Around 200 candidates of the Kolkata zone had appeared for the first phase which began from 10:30 am. The interviews were held in two parts.

The WBBPE had earlier announced a list of candidates who will be eligible to participate in the interview for the primary teacher recruitment apart from the candidates

who had qualified after giving TET-2022. In addition to

that list, all eligible CTET pass candidates will also be allowed to participate in the 2022 recruitment process and

will also be interviewed separately. "Such participation, as directed by the Hon'ble Court will not create any equity in favour of the participating candidates and whether they will be considered for giving recommendation and subsequent appointment," the primary board stated.

According to the WBBPE, reserved category candidates who had become TET qualified after getting 82 marks in compliance with the final

order of Calcutta High Court will be interviewed separately subsequently after

their online registration. The TET candidates from 2014

who had approached the Calcutta High Court claiming

that six questions were incorrect and were later claimed to

have been granted six marks for that may be interviewed separately, "if directed," upon final disposal of the case, which is being heard in part and assigned before the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court. It is scheduled to be heard on January 6.

The WBBPE has also notified with regards to the TET candidates of 2017, who had claimed a grant of additional marks for alleged wrong answer keys.

They may be interviewed separately after the final disposal of writ petitions which is being heard in parts before the Calcutta High Court and is scheduled to take place for further consideration on January 10.