PwDs showcase their wares at Divya Kala Mela

New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has on Friday launched the Divya Kala Mela to showcase the products and craftsmanship of Divyang artisans, craftsmen and artisans from across the country. The products on display at the show range from clothing to jewellery, homemade pickles to shawls manufactured by persons with disabilities.



The fair, which was inaugurated by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar at Kartavya Path, India Gate, would run till December 7. Over a hundred people suffering from different disabilities have put up stalls selling wares from clothing to jewellery, homemade pickles to shawls at the Divya Kala Mela.

On the occasion, Kumar said, "The fair will provide an opportunity to connect with big businessmen. Such events would now be organized across the country. The four finance corporations under this ministry, NHFDC, NBCFDC, NSFDC and NSKDFC provide financial assistance under term loan schemes and micro finance schemes to the artisans through various channel partners."

The event would provide a memorable experience to the visitors to see vibrant products, handicrafts, handlooms, embroidery work and packaged food items, etc. from different parts of the country, including Jammu & Kashmir and North Eastern States.

Also, around 200 Divyang artisans, artists and entrepreneurs from 22 states and Union Territories have showcased their products and skills in the fair.