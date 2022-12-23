Publish roll number, name & date of birth of 952 candidates: HC

Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Thursday directed the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to publish roll number, name and date of birth of 952 candidates. He also stated that this information should be made available to the public.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 952 OMR sheets were tampered. After Justice Gangopadhyay's order on December 14 to the Commission for the release of details of 952 candidates of first SLST for classes nine and ten in 2016, the board had published these details on the website. However, unlike other lists, this could only be accessed after the input of roll number and date of birth.

Justice Gangopadhyay expressed dissatisfaction with the publication of the OMR sheets. The Secretary of the Commission was called to court by the judge and a notice was issued to the SSC counsel. Justice Gangopadhyay demanded an apology on the lack of transparency of the OMR sheets.

The board secretary had assured the court that everyone will be able to see all the OMR sheets by Thursday.

The lawyer representing SSC said all 952 OMR sheets could not be uploaded because of technical problems. Thus they are to be published in ten sections.The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for next Friday.