Publish list of 'illegally-appointed' teachers in 24 hrs: HC to WBSSC

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to publish a list of teachers 'illegally' appointed for class IX and X on its website within 24 hours.



The WBSSC has been instructed to publish the list by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who also reportedly crticised the state for repeatedly approaching the Supreme Court over the High Court's verdict. In 2016, around 13,000 teachers were recruited for classes IX and X. There has been widespread allegation over irregularities in the recruitment process.

A case was filed in the Calcutta High Court on the basis of the allegations.

In this case, the WBSSC had notified the court about 183 people, whose names were given in recommendation letters despite having scored less in the merit list.

Justice Gangopadhyay not only instructed the WBSSC to produce a list, he also sought information as to what actions the board had taken against the 183 people they named.

Meanwhile, the CBI has also started questioning the teachers, who have been rejected in the primary.

They have questioned reportedly 50 people, who lost their jobs due to the orders of the court.