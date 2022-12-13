Protection against arrest to Suvendu: Single Bench's order challenged in HC

KOLKATA: A lawyer approached the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court led by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava challenging the orders of Single Bench of Calcutta HC giving protection to Suvendu Adhikari against 26 FIRs.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha had reportedly ordered that no FIR can be filed against Suvendu Adhikari without the permission of the Calcutta High Court.

A lawyer challenged the order at the division bench of Calcutta High Court led by the Chief Justice. The complainant stated that he was one of the parties to have filed a case at the Nandakumar police station in East Medinipur. It was also alleged that the single bench of Justice Mantha had reportedly given the verdict without hearing the complainant's statement.

Reportedly, there are 26 FIRs against Adhikari in the state at various police stations.

In view of that Adhikari approached the HC and complained of being targeted for changing his political alliance from Trinamool Congress (TMC) to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He had applied for the dismissal of all cases against him. Justice Mantha ordered an interim stay against all 26 FIRs.