'Proper disposal of bio-medical waste must be ensured during Brucellosis Control Programme'

KOLKATA: The Health department has written to the Animal Resource department urging it to maintain proper treatment and disposal of bio-medical waste during 'Brucellosis Control Programme.'



Under the fourth drive of 'Brucellosis Control Programme', every female calf aged between four and eight months across the state will be vaccinated.

Health department will coordinate the listing and transportation of bio-medical wastes generated during the vaccination drive.

Health department has also given necessary directives so that all the precautionary measures are taken up while carrying out the vaccination drive.

It may be mentioned that the state government is soon going to conduct a massive vaccination drive against measles and rubella virus in state government and private schools across Bengal in January.

In Kolkata, it will begin from January 9 and continue for at least two to three weeks.

The two vaccines will be given to school children up to the age of 15 years from January.

These two vaccines will be provided to students from Class-I to Class-X for free of cost. The school headmasters have been asked to send the total number of students between the mentioned classes to the Health department or municipality.