‘Proof in Lalan death case may get compromised’

KOLKATA: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday informed the Calcutta High Court that they were apprehending that evidence in the Lalan Sheikh unnatural death case might get compromised if state police continued to probe the matter. A CBI lawyer alleged that despite the officers of the central agency given protection by the High Court, they were being harassed. Replying to the CBI lawyer, Justice Jay Sengupta said there was no need to be fearful about the matter as the truth would be revealed. Later, Justice Sengupta called for the case diary on the next date of hearing that had been scheduled on Monday. Lalan’s wife Reshma Bibi lodged an FIR against the CBI officers alleging that her husband was murdered. She also had appealed for a CID probe, which was allowed. Later, the CBI moved the HC challenging the order, which was heard by the Vacation Bench of Justice Sengupta.

