Prompt action: Traffic cop rescues 9-year-old boy from Strand Road

KOLKATA: A boy aged about nine years, who got lost as his school bus departed without him being on board, was rescued by a traffic cop.



The incident took place near the flower market on Strand Road around 1:15 pm on Friday.

On Friday afternoon while patrolling in the area, Officer-in-Charge of Howrah Bridge traffic guard, Souvik Chakraborty, spotted a boy in school uniform crying. When he asked the boy what happened, he reportedly told the police officer that he missed his school bus and was confused what to do.

At the same time, a man offered him help to take him to his house in Salkia Howrah. When they reached near the flower market, the boy doubted the man's intention and started crying.

Seeing the boy crying, the man left the spot leaving the boy alone there. Following this, Chakraborty asked about his parent's mobile number and later called his mother. After his mother came to the Howrah Bridge traffic guard, the boy was handed over to his mother after proper verification.