Professor arrested on molestation charges

Kolkata: A professor of Basirhat Mahabodhi College of Education was arrested on the allegations of molesting a student in Kestopur.

It has been alleged that the lecturer had harassed the student on Wednesday. A complaint by the student was filed at Baguiati Police Station, on the basis of which the accused professor was arrested and taken to Barasat Court on Thursday.

The incident had taken place at Kestopur Mission Bazar. The student alleged that the accused person had been harassing her for the last couple of days. But yesterday, he allegedly followed the student and started molesting her on the street. It is when the girl allegedly started screaming that a crowd gathered around them.

The locals detained the accused professor, who was later handed over to the Baguiati police station.