'Private players keen on buying raw food items of WBCADC'

kolkata: A leading confectionary chain has evinced interest in procuring chicken and fish from West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (WBCADC) for making various snacks items.



WBCADC, an autonomous organisation under the state Panchayats and Rural Development, department recently hosted a stakeholders meet for developing sustainable linkages and brand promotion in collaboration with Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC). More than 100 stakeholders that included hoteliers, confectioners, import- export firms associated with chicken, mutton, fish etc attended the meeting.

It is learnt that the ICC has agreed to take suitable measures for marketing of variety of pulses and organic vegetables produced by the SHG women working under WBCADC.A senior official of WBCADC said that leading hoteliers in the city have also expressed their desire for procuring exotic vegetables, fish and meat. Possibilities of marketing organic tea of Darjeeling was also discussed during the meeting.

"We will hold another meeting with the stakeholders next month to take forward the deliberations," Soumyajit Das, Administrative Secretary of WBCADC said. CADC works for area based rural development through increased agricultural and allied productions ensuring maximum benefit of such production to the cultivators.

It has projects at 24 different places spanning over 7000 acres across Bengal that includes agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fishery to name a few.