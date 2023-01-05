Principal & Medical Super of College of Medicine and JNM Hosp Kalyani resign

The Principal and Medical Superintendent of the College of Medicine and JNM Hospital in Kalyani have resigned following students’ agitation. It has been alleged that the students had misbehaved which prompted the two officials to resign from their posts. The incident had no major impact on the health services of the hospital.

The students who staged an agitation denied allegations surfaced against them. They said that they have been facing water issues in the hostel and shrubs have grown around

the hostel. A medical student was bitten by a snake on Tuesday evening. Following the incident both the officials rushed to the hospital.

Both the officials submitted their resignation to Swasthya Bhawan.