Primary teacher hiring: About 200 candidates appear in first phase

KOLKATA: At least 200 candidates participated in the first phase of the primary teacher recruitment conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Tuesday in the city.



The interview and aptitude tests of these 200 candidates were taken in two halves. In the first half, 100 candidates were interviewed while in the second half over 100 candidates were tested.

The interview started at 10:30 am. A visible amount of crowd was seen outside the WBBPE office starting from 9 am.

"This time the arrangement was done well. From entering to interview, verification was done in various steps," a candidate said. Apart from the interview, the candidates were also able to give demo interviews. Five panels were set for the interview. According to an official of WBBPE, there are more candidates for the Kolkata zone. For the zone, interviews will be conducted in two phases.

"We will publish the next date through a notification," the official said. Reportedly, another phase of the interview may be conducted in the second half of January. According to reports, another round of interviews will take place on Wednesday. A total of 280 people will reportedly appear for the test. The interviews were conducted with maintaining all Covid protocols, including the use of masks and sanitiser.

Considering the past allegations against the WBBPE on recruitment, the board arranged methods for marks input in both online and offline modes. While giving the marks, the examiner had to first write the marks in the notebook, thereafter the marks were uploaded online to make sure the board had a record.

The candidates, who were called for the interview, carried original as well as self-attested photocopies of TET admit cards, the downloaded document of TET-qualification, Madhyamik admit card for age proof, Madhyamik mark sheet and certificate, Voter ID/Aadhaar card, and one self-attested passport size photograph, amongst other documents.