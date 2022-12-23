Primary Edu Board set to hold 1st phase of interview

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) will be conducting the first phase of interview and aptitude test centrally for the recruitment of primary teachers for candidates who opted for Kolkata district on December 27 (Tuesday).



"This exercise if necessitated since such interview/viva-voce and aptitude test for the 2022 recruitment process will be a time consuming process, having regard to the number of applicants, each of whose interview/viva-voce and aptitude test will be video-graphed," the notice stated. Time slots and venue of the interview process has been mentioned in the interview letter issued to each candidate.

The call letter for the interview can also be downloaded using the Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022 portal. The candidates, who have been called for the interview, have been requested to carry original as well as self-attested photocopies of TET admit card, downloaded document of TET-qualification, Madhyamik Pariksha admit card for age proof, Madhyamik marksheet and certificate, Voter ID/ Aadhar Card, and one self-attested passport size photograph, amongst other documents.

According to the WBBPE, reserved category candidates who had become TET qualified after getting 82 marks in compliance with the final order of Calcutta High Court will be interviewed separately subsequently after their online registration.

The TET candidates from 2014 who had approached the Calcutta High Court claiming that six questions were incorrect and were later claimed to have been granted six marks for that may be interviewed separately, "if directed," upon final disposal of the case, which is being heard in part and assigned before the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court. It is scheduled to be heard on January 6.

The WBBPE has also notified with regards to the TET candidates of 2017, who had claimed a grant of additional marks for alleged wrong answer keys. They may be interviewed separately after the final disposal of writ petitions which is being heard in parts before the Calcutta High Court. The Board also stated that the State Wide Merit List for the recruitment will only be published after evaluation of every benchmark contained in the recruitment rules.