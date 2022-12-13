Pravrajika Bhaktiprana Mataji passes away at 102, CM mourns

KOLKATA: Pravrajika Bhaktiprana, fourth president of Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Dakshineswar died in the city on Sunday night. She was 102. She was suffering from old age-related ailments for a long time and was undergoing treatment at the Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan.



She was admitted to the hospital with high fever on December 5, an official said.

Senior Math officials said she was later put on a ventilator after her pulse became feeble and blood pressure started dropping.

According to Math officials, Pravrajika Bhaktiprana who is lovingly called as "President Mataji" was born in October 1920. She saw many of the direct disciples of Sri Ramakrishna. Her pre-monastic name was Kalyani Banerjee. She was initiated by Swami Vijnanananda, fourth President of Ramakrishna order, a direct disciple of Sri Ramakrishna. She was integrally involved with the education system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the demise of Mataji. Prime Minister in his twitter handle said: "I pay my tributes to Pravrajika Bhaktiprana Mataji. She will always be remembered for her rich efforts to serve society through the Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission. My thoughts are with all members of the Order and devotees. Om Shanti."

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences in a statement issued by the Information and Cultural Department. She said: "I bear a heavy heart upon hearing of the demise of revered Pravrajika Bhaktiprana Mataji, 4th President of Sri Sarada Math & Ramakrishna Sarada Mission. An incomparable loss for all the followers of the Order and the devotees at large."

Born in Calcutta in 1920 as Kalyani Banerjee, she studied at Saradeswari Ashram and Hindu Girls' School. After receiving proper training, she joined Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Matri Bhavan, Tollygunge, as a nurse, in 1950. She accepted sannyas in 1959.

Following the Chief Minister's instruction, senior Cabinet minister Aroop Biswas visited Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Dakshineswar to pay respect.