Post CM's prod, SSKM Hospital to deploy senior doctor on night duty

kolkata: Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's instruction, SSKM Hospital has taken prompt action and decided to deploy a senior doctor on night duty. The development takes place after two junior doctors were manhandled at its Trauma Care Centre by the family members of a deceased patient late on Sunday night.



Earlier in the day the Chief Minister at the Kolkata airport said that the hospital should keep a senior doctor on night duty. She also said that she asked police as to how the incident occurred when there was a camp in the hospital. She also said that there was negligence by the police as they reached the spot late.

"Two on-duty junior doctors were manhandled at the Trauma Care Centre. The incident occurred 4 to 5 days ago. A road accident victim died in the night and the people somehow managed to get into the Trauma Care Centre. We have spent a huge amount for the Trauma Care Centre which has a top class infrastructure. I have spoken to the hospital superintendent. Protection has to be given to the doctors," Banerjee said.

A patient's death at the hospital triggered a massive protest in which the trauma care centre was vandalised by the family of the deceased. Mohammed Irfan, a resident of Chinsurah in the Hooghly district, was admitted to the trauma care center of the multi-specialty hospital with severe injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night. Five people have been arrested in this connection so far.

Irfan's family members alleged negligence on the part of the hospital. Sources said that the situation soon turned worse as the family members attacked two junior doctors who were present. The hospital was ransacked in which an X-ray machine and few other medical types of equipment were damaged. A large contingent of police from the Bhowanipore rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. According to the police, no arrests have yet been made.