Post CM's directive, health department forms team to monitor Covid situation

Kolkata: Following the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state Health department has formed a five-member expert committee that will look into the Covid situation in Bengal and maintain surveillance.



A meeting was held at Swasthya Bhawan to chalk out plans as to what steps may be taken if there is a surge in Covid cases.

Banerjee, on Wednesday, had expressed her concern over the fresh spread of Covid in China and several other countries and directed the state Health department to set up a team of doctors headed by the state Health Secretary for regular monitoring of the situation.

Following the Chief Minister's instruction, top Health department officials held a meeting at Swasthya Bhawan to check the preparedness and infrastructure in government hospitals to combat the virus in case of a surge.

"The expert committee has been formed to strengthen surveillance. The Covid situation in the state is completely under control. The number of people going to vaccination centres for a jab is very low," said Director of Health Services Dr Sidhhartha Niyogi.

State nodal officer for Covid vaccination Dr Asim Das Malakar said vaccination is going on at 125 centres, including the private ones.

"However, people are not coming to take the vaccines," he said. The state may place a requisition before the Centre for fresh doses if the demand goes up. "The booster dose may be started if the Centre gives the states specific directions in this regard," Malakar said.

It was learnt that only 25 per cent of the people in the state have received booster doses so far. The stock of vaccine doses at the Bagbazar central store is on the lower side. The vaccine vials that are available in the central store will expire by December 31.

According to Health department data, out of 7.5 crore adult population in the state, around 96 per cent people have received the first dose while 84 per cent received the second dose.

Genome sequencing surveillance has been increased in Bengal. The Centre has recently asked the states to send all positive samples for genome sequencing after a sudden surge in Covid cases in several countries.

After three years, Bengal witnessed zero single-day Covid cases on Sunday while on Monday only one case has been reported.

The total active cases stood at 46 on Thursday. The way the Covid curve has flattened has given a major psychological boost to health officials. The recovery rate has gone up to 98.98 per cent. Around 30 patients are in home isolation whereas only 16 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. "No Covid death was reported on Thursday," read the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

His assertion came during a high-level meeting, which he chaired to assess the Covid situation in the country, preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination campaign and the emergence of new variants and their public health implications.

Prime Minister Modi urged everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded public places, at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He also urged that precaution dose may be encouraged especially for vulnerable and elderly groups.

During the meeting, Modi directed officials to ramp up testing and also genomic sequencing efforts.

States have been asked to share a larger number of samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSLs) for genome sequencing on a daily basis, the PMO said.