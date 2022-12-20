'Post Abhishek's directive, chief of Kharagpur civic body told to resign'

KOLKATA: Following the instruction of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, West Midnapore district Trinamool Congress asked the Chairman of Kharagpur Municipality to submit his resignation immediately.



Ajit Maity, co-ordinator of West Midnapore and MLA from Pingla, asked Pradip Sarkar, Chairman of Kharagpur Municipality to resign immediately.

Maity said the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had asked him to communicate with Sarkar that the civic body chairman (Sarkar) should resign immediately. Maity said the party would use Sarkar elsewhere. Maity said Sarkar had told him that he would resign shortly.

Earlier, cracking the whip at Pradhans of some Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led Gram Panchayats, party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had asked the Pradhan of Tatla -I Gram Panchayat in Nadia to resign for not visiting the area in the past four years. Soon after the directive, the Pradhan tendered his resignation. Trinamool had conducted an inquiry and found that Pradhan Partha Pratim Dey had not visited the Gram Panchayats area in the past four years.

Maity refused to say when asked about the reasons for removing Sarkar from the post. Abhishek Banerjee had said over and again that non-performers would be dropped from the party. On Saturday, he had asked the leaders to get in touch with people and listen to their grievances. Those who use force to scare people will be removed from the party within an hour of getting the information, he had said.

Banerjee urged the people, "select an effective person with a clean image whom you think will be an ideal person to become the Pradhan. Send his name to me. Trinamool will give him priority during the selection of the candidates for the ensuing Panchayat election."

Giving a cell number 7887778877, Banerjee had asked the people to contact him on this number and recommend the name of who they think will be the ideal candidate. Abhishek reiterated that those who are involved in the construction business as contractors will not get tickets in the forthcoming Panchayat poll.

"There are candidates who run their business in the names of their wives and vice-versa, they will not be given tickets," he said, adding, "You do not have to join any lobby to get tickets. Work seriously and the party will recognise your work."