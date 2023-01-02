Positivity rate of Covid dips to 0.05%

KOLKATA: The positivity rate in the state on Sunday dropped slightly to 0.05 per cent from 0.06 per cent recorded on Saturday. No Covid death was reported on Sunday which stood the same as Saturday.

The state registered two positive cases on Sunday compared to the three positive cases recorded on Saturday. The daily Covid cases have remained below 10 for the past week.

Till date, 21, 18, 622 positive cases have been registered out of which 20, 97, 035 people have recovered from COVID-19. Around five people recovered from Covid in the state on Sunday. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.98 per cent, which is the same as Saturday. Meanwhile, the case fatality rate continued to stand at 1.02 per cent on Sunday.

Bengal has so far seen 21, 532 deaths.