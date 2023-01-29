Portion of dilapidated building to be ‘demolished’

KOLKATA: Mayor Firhad Hakim ordered the inspection and demolition of portions of a building in Beliaghata that is posing a risk of collapse and thereby threatening public safety.



A resident of Abinash Chandra Banerjee Lane in Beliaghata, Madhusudan Jana sought the help of Mayor Firhad Hakim in getting a building demolished which the complainant claimed is posing a risk of collapse.

The resident claimed that it is a vacant building and may collapse anytime and may injure people on the road. It was also learnt that the KMC had placed a board of ‘dangerous building’ at the site.

Hakim asked the KMC officials to visit the building for inspection and demolish it if necessary. He asked the assessment department to find out if there were any tax dues relating to the property.

The Mayor asked the officials of the building department to find out how many such buildings in the city are posing an immediate risk of collapse.He advised: “If such buildings have occupants then the KMC needs to take the help of police to vacate such buildings. We need to do this identification of dilapidated structures before monsoon. There are predictions concerning a cyclone, this year too.” There are more than 2000 such dilapidated buildings in the city.