PMAY: No irregularities in housing scheme, says Panchayats minister

Darjeeling: “In the last four years, West Bengal has witnessed socio-economic upliftment. Owing to this, the names of beneficiaries who are not eligible have been struck off from the list. We have completed the quota sanctioned for us. Everything has been done as per stipulated norms prescribed by the Centre. There are no irregularities,” stated Pradip Majumdar, Panchayats and Rural Development minister, commenting on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY.)



The minister was in Siliguri on Friday to chair a review meeting of North Bengal districts on Panchayats and rural development issues. He stated that though there has been a delay over several trifling issues triggered by the Centre, including nomenclature of the scheme, West Bengal has completed the sanctioned quota.

Reports state that the Centre had sanctioned 11,36,844 houses for West Bengal. “There are states where there have been anomalies of Rs 249 crore, Rs 235 crore and yet no action has been taken against them. The Centre claims that in Bengal excess expenditure is to the tune of Rs 4 crore.

The process has begun to recover this amount. Yet the Centre has stopped our funds,” alleged Majumdar.

He maintained that following the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that people living in rural belts should benefit from all these schemes, the government is working for speedy implementation of the schemes. “The Chief Secretary is in constant touch with all the District Magistrates, taking constant feedback on various issues regarding the welfare projects. In this meeting also we will discuss the problems being faced in implementation of the Gramin Sadak Yojna and the Gramin Awas Yojna, thereby ensuring speedy implementation,” added the minister.

He also inaugurated the fifth edition of the Darjeeling Saras Mela at Kanchenjunga Stadium, Siliguri, on Friday. The fair has handicraft stalls of 23 district Self-Help Groups along with outlets from 10 other Indian states. The fair will continue till January 17.